A 31-year-old inmate died after being stabbed in the neck by two fellow inmates in Delhi's Rohini Jail. The victim, jailed under the Arms Act, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Delhi Police has registered a case and an investigation is underway.

A 31-year-old inmate died after being struck with a sharp object by his fellow inmates in Rohini Jail, police officials said on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the inmate, Pradeep alias Mohinder, was lodged in Barrack No. 203 of Central Jail No. 10 and was in judicial custody under the Arms Act. He was returning towards his barrack when he was attacked by two fellow inmates with a sharp-edged weapon, sustaining a stab injury to his neck. He was later declared dead in the hospital.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, senior officers, along with the SHO, visited the jail and hospital premises. During his visit, Delhi Police examined the CCTV footage and collected the MLC. Currently, a case has been registered at the Samaypur Badli police station, and an investigation is in progress. Further details awaited. (ANI)