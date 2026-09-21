Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ portal for rooftop solar installations. The scheme offers a combined subsidy of up to ₹1.56 lakh from the Centre and Delhi governments for solar systems of up to 3 kW.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ registration portal under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at making rooftop solar installations easier for residents, as per the release.

Portal for Easy Registration and Information

The portal, solar.delhi.gov.in, will allow consumers to register for rooftop solar systems and access information on subsidies, authorised vendors and complaints. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subsidies and No-Cost Installations

Under the scheme, the Centre will provide a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 for solar systems of up to 3 kW, while the Delhi Government will provide a matching subsidy of ₹78,000. This takes the total subsidy to ₹1.56 lakh.

Domestic consumers using up to 400 units of electricity a month will be eligible for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW without upfront payment, according to the government.

Expanded Coverage for Housing Societies and Small Homes

The scheme also covers group housing societies and households with smaller rooftops.

The subsidy for solar installations in common areas of group housing societies has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹11,000 per kW.

The government is also encouraging systems of up to 2 kW for homes with limited rooftop space.

For consumers in the 0–200 unit category, the government has announced an additional incentive linked to reducing electricity consumption after installing solar panels.

Implementation and Vision

The government said authorised vendors will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the systems for the first five years.

The government aims to provide rooftop solar systems to around 2.30 lakh families and expand the use of clean energy across Delhi.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative would help Delhi move towards becoming a “Solar Capital” while allowing households to reduce their electricity costs and potentially generate income from solar power. (ANI)