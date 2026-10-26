New Delhi hosts the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, gathering leaders from 16 nations to discuss democratic values, parliamentary traditions, and the integration of emerging technologies like AI into governance processes across the member states.

BRICS Parliamentary Forum Convenes in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The BRICS Parliamentary Forum discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary democracy, promote democratic values, improve accountability to citizens and modernise parliamentary traditions, Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia said on Monday. The BRICS Parliamentary Forum Summit was attended by representatives from 16 countries. He said the sessions also covered emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and their relevance to parliamentary processes. "The BRICS Parliamentary Forum Summit, attended by representatives from 16 countries, discussing ways to strengthen parliamentary democracy, promote democratic values, improve accountability to citizens, and modernise parliamentary traditions. Discussions also covered emerging technologies, including AI, across the three sessions," he said.

Diplomatic Engagements and High-Level Meetings

Bilateral Talks with Iranian Representatives

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives during courtesy calls on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said that the interactions underscored the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India. “On the sidelines of the 12th Parliamentary Forum 2026, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and senior parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives in courtesy calls, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India,” the embassy said.

Significance of Parliamentary Diplomacy

The meetings took place as India hosts parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries for the two-day forum at the Parliament House complex in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi attended the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed foreign delegations participating in the event. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also highlighted the significance of parliamentary diplomacy, stating that the forum offers lawmakers an opportunity to engage with their international counterparts through dialogue that is more informal than official government-to-government interactions.

Speaking to the media, Tharoor recalled the parliamentary delegations sent abroad following Operation Sindoor last year and said the visits demonstrated the importance of direct engagement between parliamentarians. “Governments do all the official stuff. But when we went out last year with the parliamentary delegations after Operation Sindoor, everyone was telling us in the countries we went to how useful it was for them to be able to talk to MPs,” Tharoor said. He added that parliamentary exchanges play an important role beyond formal diplomatic engagements. “Not everything is about geopolitics or government-to-government relations. There is also a very important role that is played by parliamentarians,” he said.

Parliamentary delegations representing 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations arrived in New Delhi to participate in the two-day forum, hosted by the Parliament of India. (ANI)

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