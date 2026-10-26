DMK leader MK Stalin has strongly condemned the arrest of former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, alleging political vendetta behind the case involving an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin Condemns Arrest of Former Minister

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday condemned the arrest of former School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam, alleging a political vendetta by the ruling government. In a post on X, Stalin accused the government of using the arrest to divert public attention from the alleged state of law and order and administrative corruption.

“Strong Condemnation of the TNA Government for Arresting Former Minister Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi with Political Vengeance! By arresting Mr. Anbil Mahesh, who has been extending full cooperation to the investigation regarding the allegations against him, the ruling government believes it can temporarily conceal the dismal state of law and order that is laughing in mockery and the administrative corruption that is weeping in despair, thereby diverting the people's attention,” Stalin wrote.

Legal Defense and Government Allegations

He added that Anbil Mahesh would face the allegations against him in accordance with the law, while asserting that the government's alleged attempt to deflect public anger through such arrests would not succeed. “Mr. Anbil Mahesh will face the allegations against him in accordance with the law. At the same time, the intention of the TNA government to deflect the people's anger and escape through such arrest actions will certainly not succeed!” the post read.

Details of the Scam Case

Anbil Mahesh was arrested by Chennai police in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam. He was reportedly arrested from an apartment in Aminjikarai, Chennai, following the Madras High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition. Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Anbil Mahesh, who is being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police. The case relates to allegations that money was collected from private school managements in the name of party funds by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools during the previous DMK regime, when Anbil Mahesh was the School Education Minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)