New 2700-meter-long rail bridge built over Ganga to ease travel from Varanasi to Prayagraj

For the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a new Rs 495 crore railway bridge over the Ganga will ease transportation for 10 crore pilgrims arriving by train. The 2,700-meter double-track bridge, to be operational by December, will reduce rail traffic pressure and eliminate delays, ensuring a smoother journey.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

Prayagraj: Over 40 crore devotees are expected to visit Kumbh city for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025. To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims and tourists, both the Yogi-led state government and the central government are working tirelessly to ensure smooth transportation. A new railway bridge over the Ganga, built for visitors travelling from Varanasi to Prayagraj by train, will significantly ease the journey.

The Rs 495 crore bridge, spanning 2,700 meters between Daraganj and Jhunsi, will be operational for rail transport by December. While road transport will remain the primary mode of travel during the Maha Kumbh, about 10 crore pilgrims are expected to arrive by train. To manage this volume, the railway authorities are increasing the number of trains and stations, while also relieving congestion with new infrastructure. 

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is overseeing the bridge project, which is nearing completion, with only track laying and ballast work remaining. The double-track bridge is set to help reduce rail traffic pressure, ensuring a smoother experience for pilgrims during the event. 

The Project Director Vinay Agarwal said, "This bridge has been constructed for Rs 495 crore, which will be opened for rail transport by December." 

The single-track Rambagh-Varanasi rail route previously caused extended train stoppages at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations. However, the completion of a new 2,700-meter double-track rail bridge will eliminate these delays, ensuring a smoother journey for passengers. 

According to Project Director Vinay Agarwal, during the Maha Kumbh, the state government is considering plans to disembark passengers arriving from Varanasi at Jhunsi station, from where they will be taken to the Kumbh area. Additionally, a holding area is being constructed at the railway station to manage the crowds. 

On regular days, this new rail bridge will significantly improve train operations, reducing passenger congestion at the stations and saving travel time.

