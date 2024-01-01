Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Never Seen Before': Kashmiris celebrate New Year at Srinagar's Lal Chowk (WATCH)

    The iconic Clock Tower area became the focal point for locals and tourists, with Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan capturing the vibrant scenes in a shared video. Lal Chowk's transformation, attributed to Srinagar Smart City projects, was hailed as a testament to the city's progress.

    'Never Seen Before': Kashmiris celebrate New Year at Srinagar's Lal Chowk (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    New Year 2024: In an unprecedented spectacle, the city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir embraced the arrival of the new year with grand festivities at the iconic Lal Chowk. On Sunday night, a multitude of individuals gathered at the venue, bidding farewell to 2023 and ushering in 2024 with enthusiasm. The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, orchestrated a musical extravaganza at the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower area) in Srinagar, drawing hundreds of participants to the New Year's celebrations. Both locals and tourists in the Kashmir Valley flocked to the clock tower, eagerly participating in the festivities.

    Never Seen Before: Kashmiris celebrate New Year at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

    Capturing the vibrant moment, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd., Athar Aamir Khan, shared a video showcasing Lal Chowk adorned with tricoloured lights and captivating light displays. Khan expressed his astonishment at the unprecedented scenes, stating, "This is Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk right now! A city life never seen before. The celebration, the vibrancy like never before!"

    Attributing the transformation to the Srinagar Smart City (SMC) projects, Khan commended his team for making the event possible. "This is probably the biggest alibi to the transformation that Srinagar city has witnessed with the implementation of Srinagar Smart City (SMC) projects! Immensely proud of my Srinagar Smart City and SMC team for making this happen! Happy New Year!" he exclaimed.

    As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, Lal Chowk witnessed joyful revellers dancing and singing in anticipation of the year 2024. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg town, located in the Baramulla district, New Year's Eve celebrations unfolded amid laser shows and captivating dance performances.

    A local resident shared her excitement, expressing gratitude for being part of the unique celebrations at Lal Chowk. She highlighted the remarkable transformation of Srinagar, especially Lal Chowk, into a smart city, praising the mesmerizing lighting and decorations.

    Tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley were pleasantly surprised by the vibrant celebrations at Srinagar's Clock Tower area. Popular tourist resorts such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg reported complete sell-outs, with hotels and guest houses fully booked. The increasing tourist footfall in the valley has left the administration optimistic about setting new records in 2024.

