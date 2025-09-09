West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked districts near the Nepal border to maintain peace and not interfere, amid Gen Z protests in Nepal. The unrest followed PM KP Oli's resignation and violent demonstrations.

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged districts near the Nepal border to maintain peace and not "interfere" amid Gen Z protests in the neighbouring country. Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee, while urging the border districts, said that this is not a matter for them and that only Nepal has the right to decide on it.

"My request to our districts near the border (with Nepal) is to kindly maintain peace and ensure that no one gets into any trouble because this is not our matter. Let Nepal decide on its internal matter, although we love them. We must not interfere in this," she said.

"Nepal is not my country; it is a foreign country, so I cannot comment on it. The Government of India will comment on it. But it is our neighbouring country, and we love Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and all bordering nations. However, given the current situation, if the Government of India informs us of anything, then we can respond accordingly. Otherwise, it is for the Government of India to take care of this matter," CM Mamta said.

This comes in the wake of escalating unrest in Nepal following Prime Minister KP Oli's resignation amid violent protests that entered their second day across the country.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has officially accepted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, following Oli's announcement earlier on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported.

The resignation comes amid unprecedented protests led by Gen Z youths, who have been demanding accountability over corruption, government restrictions, and alleged police misconduct. Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption.

The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times, witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country.

Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration. Nepal's protesters also set the ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday.

As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

Meanwhile, on a separate note, addressing the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Chief Minister expressed her reservations, stating, "Voter card is an ID proof and the Aadhaar card has been included (in Bihar SIR). Those who do not have it will get it made. I feel the EPIC card should also be included (in SIR). We are against SIR, and three CECs have said that SIR takes 2-3 years and cannot be done hastily."

Chief Minister visited Kolkata to hold a meeting with the District Magistrates regarding development and a patta distribution program today.

