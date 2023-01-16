Nepal plane crash: 35-year-old UP Man, who visited Pashupatinath Temple to pay obeisance, was amongst victims

"Sonu and three friends travelled to Nepal on January 10. His prime purpose was to pay respect to Lord Pashupathinath as his wish to have a son, now six months old has been granted. But fate had different plans for him," said Vijay Jaiswal, Chak Jainab village head.

Nepalese rescuers resumed their search for the four missing people after a passenger plane carrying 72 people, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Pokhara, killing at least 68 people onboard.

Thirty-five-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, a liquor store owner among the five Indians believed killed in a plane crash, has gone to pay his respects at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was granted about six months ago, his relative said

Jaiswal has two daughters and vowed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, said his relative and Chak Jainab village head Vijay Jaiswal.

Vijay Jaiswal said, "Sonu and three friends travelled to Nepal on January 10. His prime purpose was to pay respect to Lord Pashupathinath as his wish to have a son, now six months old has been granted. But fate had different plans for him." Jaiswal added that they have another home in Alawalpur Chatti; however, they currently reside in Sarnath, Varanasi.

Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27) were identified as his friends.

Sharma was from Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area, while Rajbhar was from Chak Jainab and Kushwaha from Dharwa in the Nonhara area confirmed a police spokesperson.

Locals added that the Rajbhar ran a 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (public service centre), Kushwaha worked in the computer industry, and Sharma worked as a computer operator in a two-wheeler showroom.

The four were to return to Ghazipur on Tuesday after paragliding in the popular tourist hub of Pokhara, said the Villagers.

At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed into a gorge while landing at the newly opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, said officials. Per the airline spokesperson, there is no information about any survivors.

Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said that the administration contacted the affected families via phone.

"Our sub-divisional magistrate and other officials are meeting people. We've also contacted the embassy... We will do what is necessary after the bodies have been recovered," the officer added.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, condoled the deaths and said officials had been directed to work with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring the deceased's mortal remains to the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, "The plane crash in Nepal is heartbreaking. A humble tribute to all those killed, including Indian citizens. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and the injured a speedy recovery."

In another tweet, the chief minister said, "Officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of Uttar Pradesh's deceased people to the state."

(With inputs from PTI)

