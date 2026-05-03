Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati called NEP 2020 a transformative reform that will be a foundational pillar to realise the vision of 'Viksit Odisha' by 2036 and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, describing education as a nation-building tool.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a transformative reform that will play a key role in realising the vision of 'Viksit Odisha' by 2036 and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, while describing education as the most powerful tool for nation-building.

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Addressing the National Level Workshop on Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and Higher Education Reforms in Odisha at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhavan here, the Governor said NEP 2020 provides a roadmap to harness India's demographic dividend and build a strong, inclusive and future-ready education system capable of driving economic growth, social progress and global leadership, according to a release.

"Education for us was never just about acquiring knowledge, but about creating a harmonious balance and enlightened society... The world we live in today is changing at an unprecedented pace... In this context, the National Education Policy 2020 emerges as a visionary and transformative framework... Its implementation is not just an educational reform, but a foundational pillar to realise the vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Aligning Education with 21st-Century Needs

Describing the workshop as a timely and visionary initiative, Kambhampati said it reflected a collective commitment towards strengthening education as the foundation of national progress and human development. He said India has historically been a global centre of knowledge, wisdom and intellectual leadership, with pioneering contributions in mathematics, astronomy, medicine and literature.

Referring to rapid global changes driven by artificial intelligence, biotechnology, data science and digital innovation, the Governor said the knowledge economy now demands critical thinking, creativity, adaptability and interdisciplinary learning. In this context, he said, NEP 2020 marks a decisive shift from rote learning to experiential learning, holistic development and multidisciplinary education aligned with 21st-century needs.

Odisha's Proactive Stance on NEP 2020

The Governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for introducing the "comprehensive and forward-looking" policy aimed at transforming India into a global knowledge superpower. He also appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj for Odisha's proactive implementation of NEP 2020 from August 2024.

Strengthening Higher Education

Kambhampati said Odisha has undertaken major reforms in higher education through curriculum restructuring, promotion of skill-based learning and measures to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusive growth. He highlighted the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act and the University Teacher Cadre Reservation Act as significant steps towards strengthening equity in higher education, the release said.

Emphasis on Skill and Entrepreneurship

Emphasising skill development, entrepreneurship and employability, the Governor said education should empower youth not only to seek jobs but also to innovate and create opportunities. He called for collective efforts from the government, academia, industry and society for effective grassroots implementation of NEP 2020.

Call for Community Engagement

The Governor also urged universities to adopt nearby villages and work towards ensuring effective implementation of the welfare schemes of both the State and Central Governments. He further appealed for channelising the energy and potential of students towards greater societal and national development.

Integrating Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj presented recommendations and a future action plan for the implementation of NEP 2020 in Odisha during the workshop. He said how Sanskrit is helpful to know our culture and history, which will help us to invent more things, as the Puspak viman of Ravan and the Brahmastra help us to develop aeroplanes and missiles, the release noted.

Speaking to ANI, Suraj said, "What we call modern science today, its concept existed in our Puranas, our epics, and our mythology. You are talking about Pushpaka Vimana; we could think of it even then, we had the concept of aerodynamics. We spoke of Brahmastra; we had the concept of a targeted guided missile system thousands of years ago. So, these things need to be brought forward. The youth will also be inspired, and in the times to come, the knowledge hidden in India's Vedas-Vedantas, Upanishads, and all our manuscripts will be revealed."

Workshop Deliberations

Prof. Shreerup Goswami of the Department of Geology, Utkal University, presented a report on the deliberations held during the two-day workshop on May 2 and 3. Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department Aravind Agrawal delivered the welcome address. (ANI)