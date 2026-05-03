Ahead of vote counting, WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers for a 'Sanatan Dharma' government. He slammed Abhishek Banerjee's challenge to the BJP, calling it 'ego' as the EC assured a secure and fair counting process.

West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Bhabanipur, ahead of vote counting on Sunday. "I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming," Adhikari told ANI.

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Adhikari, Banerjee Trade Barbs

Speaking on the TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's statement on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency, the West Bengal LoP said, "This shows his ego. This won't work. Democracy wins every time in the country, ultimately. Similar conditions existed in Uttar Pradesh. Jungle Raj ended there long ago after the BJP came to power. 20 years ago, Bihar also experienced a massive jungle raj. The people ended that too..."

This comes after Banerjee, who also represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha, on Saturday criticised the BJP and challenged the "entire Union of India" to come to Falta and contest against the TMC. "Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India- Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X.

EC Assures Fair Vote Counting Amid Heightened Security

West Bengal Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta on Sunday assured that the preparation for the vote counting of the assembly elections is going well, adding that security arrangements have been completed, leaving "no possibility of vote theft." "We are fully prepared. There is no possibility of vote theft. There will be no irregularities in the counting of votes. Security arrangements are complete. Everyone has been trained for the counting. There will be central government employees, and some state government employees as well," he affirmed.

Ahead of the result day of the West Bengal assembly elections, security was heightened outside several strongrooms in Kolkata.Heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, which included Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others.

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)