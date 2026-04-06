Addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam, PM Modi called the Nehru-Gandhi family the 'most corrupt family in the country.' He accused Congress of neglecting the state's development and being unwilling to work, leading to unemployment.

PM Modi attacks 'most corrupt' Nehru-Gandhi family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family in poll-bound Assam, alleging that "the so-called first family of Congress is the most corrupt family in the country" and they come to Assam and make "false allegations" against others.

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Addressing a rally here, PM Modi alleged that Congress has not only been corrupt, but has also not willing to work and people of Assam were deprived of the benefits they deserved during its rule.

"Congress has not only been corrupt, but has also not willing to work. As a result, generations in Assam have struggled with unemployment. In contrast, the BJP-NDA is working with integrity to create job opportunities. We are committed to transforming Assam into the power capital of the country, with Dibrugarh set to become a major hub," he said.

'Congress neglected Assam's development': PM Modi

"During the Congress rule, while oil and gas were discovered in Assam, refining and industrial development took place outside the state, depriving locals of economic benefits. The BJP government is changing this situation. Assam is now becoming self-reliant in these sectors, ensuring that the state and its people directly benefit from its natural resources," he added.

The Prime Minister talked of road expansion projects carried out by the NDA government in the state.

"I see a large number of young people here in this gathering. These young friends may not remember Assam before 2001. The Numaligarh to Dibrugarh highway is an example of how Congress neglected Assam. This highway was approved in 2005, but nothing was done on it until 2013. At that time, the Congress government was in power at the centre... Both Upper Assam and Barakwali were forgotten by the Congress," he alleged. "That's why Assam remained so divided under Congress rule. Congress neglected you... Now, look at today's picture. A few days ago, the whole world witnessed the grand scene of Moran, when fighter jets landed on the highway built by the BJP-NDA government. I myself landed on the road from an Air Force plane. Ten years ago, the people of Assam had to plead for roads to be built, at least so that vehicles could run. Today, highways have been built where not only cars but even airplanes can land," he added.

PM Modi alleges 'land grab' via National Herald case

Prime Minister did not take any names but referred to National Herald case to target the Nehru-Gandhi family. He alleged that the first family of Congress is the "real land ATM".

"Let me tell you what the true land grab is. The so-called first family of Congress, the royal family that lives in Delhi, is the most corrupt family in the country. They are the real land ATMs. These people are facing allegations of grabbing land worth thousands of crores of rupees in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai the National Herald Scam," he said. "Cases are ongoing in court regarding this. There is the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust on which there have been allegations of grabbing land allotted for industries. There is the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, and there have been cases against it for grabbing land. These are the misdeeds of the royal family. And then they come here and make false allegations against others," he added. He said Congress remembered land as land is sinking below its feet.

Sarma rejects 'malicious, fabricated' Congress allegations

PM Modi's remarks came a day after Congress made allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, which were strongly denied by them. The BJP on Sunday defended Sarma over the allegations.

Sarma had also hit back at the Congress over the allegations levelled by the party's Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera and said the "press conference reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party". Sarma rejected the allegations as "malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies" and said he and his wife will file criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Khera.

The allegations came amid hectic electioneering in the state for the assembly polls slated for April 9. "Today's press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam," Sarma said. "My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements. I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course," he added. Sarma said people of Assam will not be misled "by such propaganda". "We remain focused, determined, and confident of securing a decisive mandate of more than 100 seats from the people," he added.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma to initiate criminal charges

Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma also hit out at Pawan Khera, saying the allegations were based on "poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents" and criminal charges are being initiated. "Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi. I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court," she said in a post on X.

'Digital manipulation': Sarma details discrepancies

Sarma continued his attack on Pawan Khera and Congress in another post on X. "Busting Congress' propaganda -- serious discrepancies exposed. The documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation: 1. Surname mismatch -- "SARMA" used instead of the official "SHARMA". 2 Photograph appears to be a publicly available image, not a standard biometric capture. 3 UAE ID anomalies: ID sequence inconsistent with expected year-of-birth pattern, Nationality mismatch -- listed as Egypt, while MRZ reflects a different country code. 4 Antigua & Barbuda passport: Expiry date mismatch between printed field and MRZ," he said.

"5 Egyptian passport: Passport number mismatch between printed field and MRZ, spelling errors ("Egyptiann") and incorrect Arabic reference. 6 Title deed QR code appears invalid and does not resolve to any authentic record. These inconsistencies strongly indicate possible fabrication or digital manipulation," he added.

Sarma said those spreading misinformation will be held accountable. "Truth will prevail. I am confident that Pawan Khera's campaign of falsehood is nearing its end. Eventually Mr Khera will go to Jail," he said.

Gaurav Gogoi calls Sarma 'an embarrassment for Assam'

Gaurav Gogoi attacked the Chief Minister said Sarma has become "an embarrassment for Assam and India" and he "will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime". "Shocking allegations have come out related to Himanta Biswa Sarma. Holding multiple passports and failure to disclose properties is a grave and criminal offence. How much money have they sent from Assam to their bank accounts abroad? More investigation is required. Himanta Biswa Sarma has become an embarrassment for the state of Assam and India. He will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime," he said in a post on X.

Khera alleged his press conference in the national capital that Biswa Sarma's wife was "holding three passports from three different countries - the UAE, Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda". He alleged that Himanta's wife owns two properties in Dubai, which Sarma "had not mentioned in his election affidavit". Khera alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's "politics is based on hatred against Muslims", but his wife "holds passports from two Muslim countries"

BJP defends CM, Assam polls on April 9

BJP leaders in Delhi and Assam came out in defence of Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Congress Party has today done an extremely reprehensible and lowly act by leveling baseless, factless, and fake document-based accusations against our Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji," BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference here.

Assam will go to the polls on April 9 and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)