BJP's Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family of conspiring to turn India into a 'Muslim nation' and claiming Jawaharlal Nehru tried to obstruct the Somnath Temple's post-independence inauguration.

Dubey Accuses Nehru-Gandhi Family of 'Conspiracy' Over Somnath Temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday once again launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family within the Congress Party of "hatching a conspiracy" to "turn India into a Muslim nation". He alleged that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru prevented the inauguration of the Somnath Temple during that time, and wrote threatening letters to then-President Rajendra Prasad.

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Sharing a note from the Indian Government dated April 22, 1951, Nishikant Dubey highlighted historical conspiracies linked to post-Independence decisions surrounding the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. In a post on X, Dubey accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of attempting to obstruct the temple's inauguration and made a series of claims regarding then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's stance. "The Dark Chapter of Congress 37. April 22, 1951: Immediately after independence, on this very day, the Nehru-Gandhi family within the Congress Party hatched a conspiracy to turn India into a Muslim nation. One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the Somnath Temple, had been destroyed by Muslim invaders. Sardar Patel and then-President Rajendra Prasad decided, with public support, to reconstruct the temple. The then-Prime Minister Nehru went all out to prevent the inauguration of the Somnath Temple," Dubey said. https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/2046764437831647474

The BJP leader claimed that former PM Nehru apologised to Pakistan's Prime Minister Liaquat Ali over the Somnath Temple issue and apologised in Parliament during that time. "He wrote threatening letters to President Rajendra Prasad, intimidated Jamnagar/Saurashtra's King Digvijay Singh, and threatened Central Minister KM Munshi. Even then, unsatisfied, he apologised to Pakistan's Prime Minister Liaquat Ali over the Somnath Temple issue and apologised in Parliament as well," he wrote.

Launching a frontal attack on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he asserted that both the leaders have not visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for darshan. "A secular country like America still donates to the Vatican today; in England, the government has built many churches. Opposition to Sanatan Dharma runs in the blood of the Nehru-Gandhi family--that's why, to this day, Sonia ji and Rahul ji have never visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for darshan," the post read.

Criticism Over 1959 China Incident

Earlier on Monday, Nishikant Dubey also criticised Congress for apologising for protests against the then head of the state for China, Mao Tse-tung, in 1959, accusing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of making India appear weak before the world.

Sharing a note, Dubey accused Jawaharlal Nehru of not upholding the constitutional right to protest. The BJP MP wrote on X, "Congress's Dark Chapter. On April 20, 1959, in Mumbai, some people held a demonstration against China in support of the Tibetan people and especially His Holiness the Dalai Lama. On April 27, China sent a threatening letter to the then Prime Minister Nehru ji for this demonstration. Powerless before China, Prime Minister Nehru ji apologised in Parliament. Even then, his soul found no peace; he wrote a letter, sent the ambassador, and held a press conference to repeatedly apologise."

Borrowing from Congress's playbook, Dubey invoked the "surrender Nehru" jibe. "After that, permission from other countries became necessary to hold sit-ins and protests? In any sovereign country, sit-ins and protests are the people's constitutional right; instead of protecting constitutional values, surrender Nehru ji's this misdeed made India appear weak before the world. The rest of the story tomorrow," the post read. (ANI)