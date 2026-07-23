Amid NEET-UG protests, the Centre has issued a standing invitation to students for dialogue. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda will attend, stressing the government's readiness for talks to find a solution to the ongoing agitation.

Government Invites Students for Dialogue

As the protests over the leak of NEET-UG examination continues in the National Capital, the Union Government on Thursday said that it has given a standing invitation to the protesting students to engage in dialogue.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the government does not stand on prestige and both him and Union Minister JP Nadda would be present during any dialogue.

"The govt has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon...This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," the Union Minister told ANI.

PM Modi Assures Fast-Track Courts

The Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's decision to set up fast track courts for paper leak cases and invited students to sit down with the government to find a solution to their demands. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself is very sensitive towards this issue. As he said in his statement this morning, he gives the highest priority and importance to the interests of the youth. Inspired by this, he took the decision that all those found guilty and responsible for paper leaks will be judged through fast-track courts so that a decision is reached quickly and decisive action is taken. And this is a part of the series of continuous steps being taken by the government for the safeguard of the welfare of the interest of the students. Therefore, I once again appeal to you with great humility: come, sit down, discuss, and let us make an honest effort to find a solution to this situation," the Minister said.

Protesters' Demands

Earlier, representatives of the CJP had met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda in the capital on July 20 and presented their demands to him including seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to the CJP, the Minister assured them that this would be discussed at the appropriate level.

Resignation of Education Minister 'Non-Negotiable'

The activists have put forth three key demands to end their agitation. Outlining the conditions, CJP spokesperson Sourav Das said: "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all those students who died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters must be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be registered against any peaceful demonstrator in the future." Das termed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as "non-negotiable," reiterating that the agitation would continue indefinitely until the demand is met. "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue--for as long as it has to," Das added. (ANI)