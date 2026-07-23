SC lawyers recite Preamble, backing students protesting NEET leaks. The CJP demands Education Minister Pradhan's resignation, compensation, and withdrawal of FIRs. PM Modi announces fast-track courts to punish those involved in paper leaks.

Lawyers Recite Preamble in Solidarity with Students

Amid ongoing protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and recent police action against demonstrators in the national capital, a group of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday recited the Preamble to the Constitution on the apex court premises under the campaign "Save Democracy, Save Constitution," expressing solidarity with protesting students and demanding justice.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Advocate and former Judge of the Delhi High Court, S Muralidhar emphasised that the legal fraternity stands firmly with the students. "We are standing with all the students who are protesting for their rights, and we want justice for all of them," he said. Advocate Abhay Singh said members of the Bar came together to oppose what they described as injustice and police brutality against students, pledging full legal support. "All injustice which has been done, we are all opposing, the members of the bar, and we have taken this so as to extend our support so that it can be conveyed to everybody in the country that the Supreme Court Bar Association members have taken this vow to stand and support. All illegality, the brutality which has been done with the students, we condemn that, and we will take all the legal actions which are required for these things and ensure that justice should prevail, and that is why we have started this with the Preamble of our Constitution," Singh told reporters.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising also backed the movement, stressing that the gathering was solely focused on securing rights for the youth. "I agree with what the previous speaker has said. We are here to stand with the students. We are here to stand on the side of justice. We are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves," she added.

CJP Hardens Stance, Demands Minister's Resignation

The demonstrations in the capital continue to escalate as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and fellow activist groups harden their stance. According to government sources, an offer to resume talks was extended to CJP leadership, but the proposal was turned down, prolonging the stalemate. Earlier, CJP representatives met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on July 20 to submit a memorandum of demands, including the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to the CJP, the Minister assured them that the matter would be discussed at the appropriate administrative level.

Outlining the three key demands required to end the agitation, CJP spokesperson Sourav Das reiterated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable. "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all those students who died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters must be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be registered against any peaceful demonstrator in the future," Das said. "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue--for as long as it has to," he added.

Call for Non-Violence and Adherence to Peace

Das further noted that he had been in regular touch with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has continued his hunger strike from the hospital, emphasising that both agreed the movement must strictly adhere to non-violence. "I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this demonstration in the right manner," Das said.

Warning against potential infiltration, Das alleged: "In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrated and derailed the entire movement. Ultimately, those protesting peacefully were blamed. This should not happen here."

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting the interests of students and announcing the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."