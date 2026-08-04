Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan chaired a review meeting in flood-hit Pathanamthitta, visited affected areas, and inspected relief camps. He announced ₹10,000 financial aid for each affected family and said 133 camps are sheltering over 6,400 people.

Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday chaired a review meeting at Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta district to assess the flood situation following constant rainfall that has inundated several parts of the district. The meeting was attended by senior district officials and representatives from various departments to evaluate relief operations and strengthen disaster response measures.

Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister visited flood-affected areas, including Ranni, Aranmula, and Thiruvalla, to assess the situation on the ground. He also inspected relief camps, reviewed the availability of essential facilities, interacted with displaced families, and monitored the ongoing disaster management operations.

Relief Measures and Financial Aid

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Satheesan said that 133 relief camps are currently operational across the district, sheltering more than 6,400 people displaced by the floods. He noted that the majority of the camps have been established in the Thiruvalla region, where floodwaters are yet to recede completely.

CM Satheesan said that the state government has delegated full authority to the district administration, including the power to provide necessary expenditure for relief and rehabilitation. He directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean food, drinking water, sanitation facilities, and healthcare services for camp inmates. Bio-toilet facilities are also being installed, while special police personnel have been deployed to maintain security at all relief camps.

Announcing immediate financial assistance, Satheesan said that ₹10,000 will be provided to every household affected by floodwaters to help families cope with the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

Addressing Root Causes and Future Preparedness

Highlighting the recurring nature of floods in Pathanamthitta, CM Satheesan said the failure to implement long-term mitigation measures after the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 has worsened the situation. He pointed out that silt accumulation in rivers has significantly reduced their carrying capacity, making flooding more frequent. The government, he said, will take immediate steps to remove the accumulated silt and restore river flow.

CM Satheesan further mentioned that the extremely heavy rainfall occurring within short durations, coupled with landslides in forest areas, has intensified flooding and reduced evacuation time. He said the government is considering establishing one of India's most advanced disaster resilience systems in Keralam, with Pathanamthitta being given priority.

He further added that the state has made extensive arrangements, including deploying NDRF teams across vulnerable locations and keeping two helicopters on standby for rescue and relief operations.

"My visit was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of relief measures on the ground and ensuring that all necessary systems remain in place to safeguard affected communities", he said. (ANI)