The Supreme Court reviewed an AIIMS report on rape convict Asaram Bapu, which found he does not require hospitalisation but needs round-the-clock supervision. The court will hear his interim bail plea on medical grounds on August 6.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical report stating that self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu does not require hospitalisation, though he requires round-the-clock medical supervision.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale posted his plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds for hearing on August 6. Examining the report, the bench remarked, "The first part of the report says it's (hospitalisation) not required, then it says round the clock (medical attention). We will keep it (for hearing) day after."

Case Background and Previous Rulings

On July 21, the bench had asked AIIMS to submit a medical report on the health condition of Asaram Bapu considering his plea for bail on medical grounds. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Rajasthan government, had earlier opposed his bail plea and told the bench that Asaram visited Ayodhya and Kashi three months ago after getting bail on medical grounds.

The apex court was hearing a plea of Asaram challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision to uphold his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor devotee in Jodhpur in 2013. He also sought interim bail while his appeal remains pending.

A trial court convicted Asaram Bapu and two co-accused. In May this year, the High Court upheld Asaram's conviction for rape and related offences; however, it found that the ingredients of criminal conspiracy and gang rape were not made out and acquitted them of those offences. (ANI)