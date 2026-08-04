Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the 14th India Nano 2026 Conference in Bengaluru. He stated his government's commitment to creating a robust R&D ecosystem and urged global companies to create intellectual property in the city.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the 14th Edition of India Nano 2026 Conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar expressed happiness over sharing the stage with Bharat Ratna Prof. C. N. R. Rao. "Honoured to inaugurate the 14th edition of Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 in the esteemed presence of Bharat Ratna Prof. C. N. R. Rao, F.R.S., Honorary Chairman of the Vision Group on Nanotechnology, Linus Pauling Research Professor and Honorary President of JNCASR, Dr. Indumati Rao, Honorary Coordinator, Education Technology Unit, JNCASR, Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, IT BT and other distinguished scientists, innovators and dignitaries," said DK Shivakumar.

Government's Commitment to R&D

He declared that the Karnataka Government remains committed to the creation of an ecosystem where research is encouraged, scientific discoveries move seamlessly from laboratories to industries, and work transitions from research papers to commercial products in the state.

"Our Government remains committed to creating an ecosystem where research is encouraged, scientific discoveries move seamlessly from laboratories to industries and from research papers to commercial products. We will continue to stand with our scientists, researchers, startups, industries and young innovators as they develop technologies that solve real-world challenges and improve people's lives," said DK Shivakumar.

Appeal to Global Companies and Academia

The Karnataka Chief Minister further appealed to private companies to move up the value chain by creating intellectual property and undertaking high-value research in Bengaluru.

"I appealed to global companies to move up the value chain in Bengaluru by creating intellectual property and undertaking high-value research here, and encouraged our academic institutions to focus on patents alongside publications. Bengaluru has shown the world what software innovation can achieve. Together, let us ensure the next chapter of global technological leadership is written from Karnataka through deep technologies that create opportunities, strengthen our economy and benefit society," added DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: A Hub for Science and Technology

Later, speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Chief Minister also praised the state as the root of science and technology for the entire country.

"We are the root of science and technology for the entire country, and that is why the Indian Institute of Science is here. It was established about 125 years back, has developed a lot, and many students who have graduated from here are world leaders today. That is why we are organizing Bengaluru India Nano... I think the Government of Karnataka, along with new entrepreneurs, start-ups, and major business leaders, will work together," said DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

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