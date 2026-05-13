Bihar BJP's Sanjay Saraogi and CPI's D Raja demanded accountability in the NEET-UG paper leak. The Centre cancelled the exam, held on May 3, and handed the probe to the CBI after the NTA raised concerns over the exam's integrity.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Wednesday said the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak will ensure accountability while stressing that "one cannot play with the children's future".

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"The investigation is being done, and one cannot play with the children's future. The government has given the case to the CBI for investigation. That's why the exam was also cancelled. The guilty will be punished, and the investigation is ongoing," Saraogi told ANI.

Echoing similar thoughts, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja demanded accountability and called for a thorough investigation. He said that the cancellation indicated that the BJP-led Central government was not serious about the future of the students.

Raja told ANI, "It shows the insensitivity of the government towards the lives of our students; their future is being played with. Who should be held responsible for exam cancellations due to question paper leak and other malpractices? Let there be a comprehensive investigation, let the truth come out. We should be sensitive and responsible in strengthening our educational system."

CBI to Probe Exam Irregularities

The NEET UG 2026 exam has been embroiled in controversy following reports of paper leaks in multiple states, prompting demands for a re-exam and CBI investigation. The controversy erupted after the Centre decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. The government has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe into the allegations.

NTA Clarifies Re-Test Procedure

The National Testing Agency (NTA), meanwhile, stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency also clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. (ANI)