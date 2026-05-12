Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the Centre for negligence over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 amid paper leak allegations. He said recurring disruptions are ruining students' futures, as the CBI launched an investigation.

Kharge Lambasts Centre Over Exam Disruptions

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday lambasted the Centre over repeated disruptions and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, alleging negligence that is "ruining the future of students".

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Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Kharge questioned the government's handling of the examination system and raised concerns over recurring incidents of alleged paper leaks in several states. He also demanded that strict action be taken against those who leak papers. "This is happening again and again. I don't understand why the government is not paying attention to this? This happens in Madhya Pradesh, UP, and Bihar. Nowhere else in the country does this happen. It means daal mein kuch kaala hai. Attention is not being paid to this. They are ruining the future of students. They are also damaging the image of students in India...Strict action should be taken against those who leak paper," Kharge said.

The Congress chief alleged that repeated incidents of alleged irregularities in examinations were eroding trust in the system and impacting the future of lakhs of students across the country.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled, CBI Probe Ordered

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of question paper leaks, triggering concerns over the integrity of the nationwide medical entrance test.

Meanwhile, based on a written complaint received from Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024. Special CBI teams were formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3. However, following allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, the Centre today cancelled the examination and announced that it would be reconducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government has also referred the matter to the CBI for a detailed investigation into the allegations surrounding the examination process.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across more than 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. (ANI)