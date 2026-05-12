ABVP has voiced deep concern over the NEET-UG 2026 cancellation amid paper leak allegations. The student body demands a CBI probe and strict action against culprits, urging the NTA to maintain transparency until the investigation is complete.

ABVP Demands Probe into Irregularities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed deep concern over the alleged irregularities, paper leak, and serious questions being raised regarding the confidentiality and credibility of the NEET-UG 2026 examination after cancellations. In a written statement, ABVP stated that the cancellation has created widespread anxiety among lakhs of students and parents across the country regarding the reliability of the examination system.

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"ABVP firmly believes that any compromise with the sanctity and credibility of entrance examinations is completely unacceptable. If the question paper, or any part related to it, reached certain individuals before the examination, it is not merely an attack on the examination system but also an injustice to the future of lakhs of students who work hard throughout the year," ABVP said.

The student wing further demanded that the central government ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the entire matter through central agencies and that the strictest action be taken against all those found involved, including examination mafias and individuals providing assistance at any level.

"Simultaneously, until the investigation is completed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) should maintain complete transparency in the matter and clearly present the facts before students and parents," ABVP said.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "Lakhs of students across the country appear for examinations like NEET after years of hard work and dedication. In such a situation, any kind of irregularity seriously affects both their morale and their future. Therefore, it is essential that the entire matter be investigated impartially and that the guilty are not spared under any circumstances.

"ABVP has consistently demanded stronger mechanisms for technical security, question paper confidentiality, monitoring of examination centres, and institutional accountability in national-level examinations so that such incidents do not recur in the future. ABVP assures all students and parents that the Vidyarthi Parishad will continue to raise its voice to safeguard students' interests and ensure a transparent and fair examination system," he added.

Government Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026 and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centers in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. (ANI)