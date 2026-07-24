The DMRC will close 17 metro stations on Friday due to protests by the CJP over alleged NEET-UG irregularities. The CJP is demanding the Education Minister's resignation, while the Centre says it is ready for talks with student representatives.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that 17 metro stations will remain closed from 7:30 am on Friday until further instructions as CJP protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. According to a post by DMRC on X, interchange facilities will continue to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. The stations that will remain closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation. The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

Centre Ready for Dialogue, CJP Awaits Communication

The Centre on Thursday reiterated its willingness to hold talks with the student representatives, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it had not received any communication from the government yet and remained ready for dialogue at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the government does not stand on prestige and both him and Union Minister JP Nadda would be present during any dialogue.

"The govt has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon...This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," the Union Minister told ANI.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue. He added that the government should contact the party directly to decide the venue, time and duration of the discussion. Das told ANI, "Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet".