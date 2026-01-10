Amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar is the new Secretary of Higher Education. A fast-track court has also been set up at Rouse Avenue to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means) Act.

Naresh Pal Gangwar New Higher Education Secretary

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night. His replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Vineet Joshi has been transferred to Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

The protesting students have been demanding accountability and education reforms.

Fast-Track Court to Hear Paper Leak Cases

Meanwhile, a Fast Track Court has been set up at Rouse Avenue Court to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means ) Act, 2024 and other related offences at Rouse Avenue. All the related cases will be transferred to the special designated fast track court.

The Judge incharge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Court, Anu Grover Baliga, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an order for transfer of Anu Grover Baliga, Judge-in-Mediation, Central, Tis Hazari Court, to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) (Specially Designated Fast Track Court), to try the offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences, at Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

The order issued by the Registrar General, Arun Bhardwaj, read as the judicial officer shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi.

The Principal District & Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, shall transfer all the pending cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences to the newly created Fast Track Court, the order read.

A protest against the NEET UG Paper leak has been ongoing at Jantar Mantar for almost a month. (ANI)