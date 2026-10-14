The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi in the NEET UG Paper leak case. Arrested on Sept 2, he is accused of providing the leaked paper to candidates in conspiracy with another accused, Shubham Khairnar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Rouse Avenue court in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The supplementary chargesheet is filed against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. The accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi was arrested on September 2.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta took the charge sheet on record. The court will hear the submissions on the supplementary charge sheet on October 22. Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI. The CBI has already filed a main charge sheet against 13 accused persons. The court has already taken cognizance of the main charge sheet.

Details on the Accused

Accused Sheshrao is an alleged close associate of Accused Shubham Khairnar and provided the NEET UG Paper to candidates before the examination. Suryavanshi is stated to belong to Pune, Maharashtra.

There are 13 other accused, namely Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal.

Investigation Findings

The agency earlier said that during his custodial interrogation, it revealed that the accused Sheshrav arranged the purported NEET-UG 2026 leaked questions to various candidates prior to the examination and collected money from the candidates/their families, in criminal conspiracy with accused Shubham Khairnar.

It has further revealed that the accused brought the candidates to a house at Nanded, where the purported leaked questions of NEET UG 2026 were supplied to them. He had collected the original documents/educational certificates of the candidates as surety for payment subsequently.

The CBI had submitted that the further investigation against the arrested accused and his close associates is at a crucial stage. He was having close association with charge-sheeted accused Subham Madhukar Khairnar.