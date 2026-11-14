Rahul Gandhi launched the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security Scheme, ensuring workers can access personal ride and earning data via mobile. The government also plans to establish Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones to support gig workers' well-being.

Rahul Gandhi Launches Telangana Gig Workers Social Security Scheme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme would provide gig workers access to information about their work, completed rides and earnings through their mobile phones. Addressing the launch of the scheme, Rahul Gandhi said that the 21st century was driven by data, with data centres being established across the country and companies such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Uber relying on data for their operations. "The 21st century is the century of data. Data is discussed across the country; data centres are being set up. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Uber - all of these function on the strength of data. But gig workers were not getting their own data in India until now," he said.

He highlighted that despite the growing importance of data, gig workers in India had so far been unable to access information about their own work. He said the new law would grant them the right to access this information, with the Telangana government ensuring that details of the work they undertake, rides they complete and payments they receive would be accessible on their mobile phones. "Gig workers could not see their own data...This law is going to give you the right to your own data. Govt of Telangana is giving you a guarantee that the work you do, the rides you complete, the money you are being paid for the rides will be accessible to you on your mobile phone," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi also said that the Telangana government would establish Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones in Hyderabad and other cities across the state to provide gig workers with dedicated spaces to take breaks during their working hours. Pointing out the difficulties faced by gig workers who travel long distances and deliver goods under the sun without designated resting facilities, he said the proposed zones would allow them to park their vehicles, sit, relax or sleep. "You move across the cities of Telangana under the sun; you deliver goods, but you do not have dedicated places to rest. So, the Govt of Telangana is going to set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones where you can park your vehicle, rest, sit, relax or sleep in Hyderabad and all cities of the state," he said.

Recalling his interaction with gig workers in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said they had earlier apprised him of their difficulties and concerns. He said the Congress party, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders had assured them that steps would be taken to address their demands and provide them with support and protection. He added that the launch of the scheme marked the fulfilment of the assurance given to the workers during their earlier interaction. "I had a meeting with the gig workers of Telangana. You shared your sorrow and pain with me. At that time, I said that the Congress party, our CM and all of us had promised you that we would take steps regarding your demands and we would make every effort to help you and protect you. Today, we are fulfilling that promise," he added. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi participated in a bike rally organised by gig workers in Hyderabad, riding pillion on a scooter driven by one of the workers. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also joined the rally. (ANI)