Karnataka DCM Urges PM Modi to Include SC ST Quota in Ninth Schedule

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking "urgent intervention" to include the state's SC/ST reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. The letter was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar. Following the Karnataka High Court's judgement striking down the enhanced reservation of 17 per cent for SCs and 7 per cent for STs, he has urged the Union Government to initiate the necessary constitutional amendment, citing Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation framework as a precedent, and ensure a time-bound decision to protect the interests of Karnataka's SC/ST communities.

The letter concerns the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 2022 (Karnataka Act No. 1 of 2023). In the letter, Parameshwara noted that the High Court, in its judgement of October 12, struck down the enhancing provisions. He wrote that it held "the resulting aggregate reservation of 56 per cent exceeded the prevailing constitutional ceiling of 50 per cent."

"We have the highest respect for the judiciary and its constitutional role. Our Government has pursued the available appellate remedy before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. At the same time, the judgment has brought into sharp focus the necessity of an enduring constitutional solution through the appropriate legislative and constitutional processes," he wrote. He said reservation percentages for these communities had "remained unchanged" since 1958, despite population growth. He cited the 2011 Census, which recorded SCs and STs at about 17.15 per cent and 6.95 per cent of Karnataka's population. He said the Nagamohan Das Commission recommended the increase and "also expressly recommended that the enhanced reservation legislation be included in the Ninth Schedule."

"If Parliament could act to protect a reservation framework of 69% in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka's considered request for 56% reservation, founded upon the recommendations of a judicial commission, deserves no less constitutional attention. The principles of social justice and cooperative federalism must command equal respect across the States of our Union," he said. Parameshwara said the state sent its proposal to the Union Government on March 23, 2023. The Assembly passed a resolution on December 18, 2025, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to the Prime Minister on April 16. He said the Centre told the Lok Sabha on July 25, 2026 that inclusion was "not considered appropriate" at that stage because the matter was pending before the High Court.

"The pendency of judicial proceedings should not result in indefinite postponement of the Union Government's consideration of Karnataka's constitutional request. The judiciary has the responsibility to interpret the Constitution as it stands; Parliament has the responsibility and authority to consider whether constitutional measures are necessary to advance the Republic's enduring commitments. These responsibilities are complementary, not conflicting," he said. He urged the Prime Minister to direct the concerned ministries "to urgently initiate the process for bringing an appropriate Constitution Amendment Bill before Parliament" to include the Act in the Ninth Schedule.

"I also request that the Union Government facilitate immediate and meaningful consultations with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, as contemplated under Articles 338(9) and 338A(9), and work with the Government of Karnataka to address the procedural and constitutional issues identified in the judgment. Our Government stands ready to provide all necessary empirical material, undertake further examination and extend full cooperation in developing a legally sustainable solution," he wrote. He added that the Law, Social Justice, Tribal Affairs and Home Ministries should undertake a "coordinated, time-bound examination" of the matter. A wider national consultation should be held on "the continuing relevance and application of the 50 per cent reservation ceiling. " Parameshwara said the state "stands ready to provide all necessary empirical material" and to cooperate on "a legally sustainable solution".

"This is a matter that must rise above political affiliations and differences between Governments. The cause of social justice belongs to the entire nation. It is our collective duty to ensure that constitutional progress does not remain confined to declarations of intent but finds expression in opportunities that transform lives," he said. Earlier, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Cabinet has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling on increased SC/ST reservation and internal reservation and to write to the Prime Minister seeking inclusion of the quota hike in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.