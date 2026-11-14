BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has accused the Congress party of hypocrisy regarding women's safety, citing serious sexual assault allegations against party members and challenging the leadership's silence on these ongoing controversies.

BJP Attacks Congress Over Women Safety Double Standards Allegations

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress of double standards on women's safety, questioning Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders over their alleged silence on sexual assault and harassment allegations involving Congress leaders. At a press conference, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the "divine feminine". "India is worshipping Chhathi Maiya with great pride in its culture. Chhathi Maiya is the hymn of creation itself. And on the other hand, as you know, Congress keeps insulting the divine feminine over and over again," the BJP leader alleged.

Swaraj questioned the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, over three cases involving allegations against party leaders. Referring to the allegations against Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bhada, the BJP leader said, "There are some really serious allegations that he raped a 14-year-old tribal girl. In fact, investigating agencies have even filed an FIR under the POCSO Act." An FIR has been registered against Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act following a complaint by a minor girl. The legislator has denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by political opponents. Police said the investigation was underway.

The BJP leader also raised allegations against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, claiming that 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. The leader questioned the Congress's decision to appoint Akoijam co-chairman of its election, campaign and manifesto committees for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections. The BJP leader further questioned the appointment of Harak Singh Rawat as the head of the Congress election committee in Uttarakhand, referring to allegations made against him by a woman from Assam. Questioning the Congress leadership's response to the cases, the BJP leader said, "How long are you going to keep following this principle of ‘Maunam Swikruthi Lakshanam’? Have you asked your MLAs a single question? Have you held them accountable? No, you haven’t. But that’s just how Congress is—double standards have become completely normal for them."

The BJP leader also referred to an alleged incident involving an NSUI functionary accused of luring young women with promises of concert tickets and gifts. The leader questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on the matter and the Congress party's response to the woman's complaint. Drawing a contrast between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "On one side is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, whose tireless efforts and development policies have made women in this country not just beneficiaries, but self-reliant entrepreneurs and nation builders. On the other side is Rahul Gandhi, who only gives hollow slogans like ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ and stays completely silent when it comes to respecting women." The BJP leader also invoked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's slogan, ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’, questioning whether the Congress leadership stood up for women's dignity when allegations involved members of its own party. The leader warned that women voters would hold the Congress accountable in the upcoming elections over its position on women's safety and dignity.