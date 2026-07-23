Supreme Court lawyers held a protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak. Led by Indira Jaising, they demanded justice for students. The government has extended an invitation for talks.

SC Lawyers Hold 'Save Democracy' Protest

Supreme Court lawyers on Thursday held a "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising led a Preamble reading in the lawns of the Supreme Court as a mark of protest, to call for justice for the students.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising told reporters, "We are here to stand with the students; we are here to stand on the side of justice, and we are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves; this is not about us. This is about the rights of students and the duty of lawyers to stand before the Supreme Court and demand justice for them."

Former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and Senior Advocate S Muralidhar said, "We're standing with all the students who are protesting for their rights, and we want justice for all of them."

This comes amid widespread protests in Delhi and other cities following the Cockroach Janata Party's Chalo Sansad march on July 20. The protest was met with police action and at least 10 FIRs.

Government Offers Dialogue, Stresses Flexibility

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions.

Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said.

Underscoring the government's flexible approach, Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, said, "We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution."

"Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," he added.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue.

Fast-Track Courts Announced

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. (ANI)