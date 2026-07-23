Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slammed Rahul Gandhi for avoiding a NEET debate in Parliament, accusing the opposition of politicizing student protests. He said PM Modi has assured strict action and fast-track courts for those involved in paper leaks.

Saini Questions Opposition's Motives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday questioned Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming the latter is reluctant to participate in a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, asking, "Why are you running away from a discussion on NEET in Parliament?" He accused opposition parties of politicising student protests and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to create chaos instead of discussing the NEET issue in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Saini said, "Our opposition parties are trying to politicise student protests. They are protesting, instigating the youth, yet preventing Parliament from functioning. It's unfortunate."

The Haryana CM questioned Rahul Gandhi's stand on the NEET issue and asked why he was "running away" from a discussion on the matter in Parliament. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: Why are you running away from a discussion on NEET in Parliament? Are you and your party trying to divide the country?" Saini said.

Government's Commitment to Justice

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to the welfare and future of students and asserted that those compromising with the future of the youth would not be spared. "The Prime Minister has stated that no one who compromises the future of the youth will be spared. The strictest possible action will be taken," he said.

Saini further said that the Prime Minister has decided that those found guilty in paper leak cases would be punished at the earliest, adding that a fast-track court would be established to expedite the disposal of such cases. "Today, the Prime Minister has decided that anyone found guilty in all paper leak cases will be punished as quickly as possible. A fast-track court will be established to expedite the disposal of cases, and instructions have been issued in this regard," he said.

Calling for focus on students' concerns, Saini said, "This is not the time for cheap politics. This is the time to address the problems of students." He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's intention was not to discuss NEET but to "spread chaos", and urged the Congress leader and his party not to politicise students and their issues.

Haryana CM Defends State's Exam Conduct

Haryana Chief Minister accused the opposition of misleading and provoking the youth over examination issues, asserting that the government is working seriously to empower them.

Speaking in Rohtak, Saini said the Common Eligibility Test (CET) and NEET exams were conducted in the state without complaints from students or parents, adding that transportation facilities were also provided to candidates appearing for NEET. "The CET exam was held here. Not a single child or parent has complained. The NEET exam was held here. We provided transportation facilities to the youth. The way the opposition has created this ruckus, whether it's the Congress party or those around them in the INDIA alliance, the opposition is provoking and misleading the youth with lies, while the government is working seriously for the youth," he said.

"If any such incident has occurred, the government is taking strict action against it. The Congress and its INDIA alliance should also introspect. How were the youth treated during their tenure? How many papers were leaked during their tenure?" he asked.

The Haryana CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision was to empower and strengthen the youth. "Narendra Modi's only vision is to empower and strengthen the youth," Saini said.

Referring to recently declared examination results in Punjab, Saini also questioned the Congress over the reported naming of successful candidates, saying, "The results for Punjab have just come out. The results for Excise Inspectors have been declared, and the name of the children who passed the exam is 'State Bank of India.' Whether this is a betrayal of or an insult to the youth, let the Congress party explain."

Background: Protests and Police Action

In relation to the students' protests in the national capital on July 20, Delhi Police have registered five FIRs in connection with alleged stone-pelting, vandalism and unlawful assembly.

According to police, more than 118 police personnel were injured in the clashes, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

Police said they are examining over 250 videos, including CCTV, drone and body-camera footage, and are investigating whether social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram were used to mobilise participants before the violence.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Originally, the protests were in reponse to students' anger over the NEET-UG medical exam question paper leak on May 3. The government later cancelled the test and held a new nationwide re-exam on June 21. (ANI)