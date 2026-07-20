Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi as the 'most youth-hostile Prime Minister' over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He alleged that protesting students were met with batons and that the government is failing and pouncing on the country's youth.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history" and alleging that students demanding justice over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak were being met with "batons instead of answers."

Gandhi Accuses Centre of Attacking Youth

In a post on X, the Congress leader accused the Centre of failing to protect students from repeated examination irregularities and criticised the government's response to protests over the alleged paper leak. "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history--so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education--they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free--and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government isn't just failing the youth--it's pouncing on them," Gandhi said. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2079185498082582748

Sharing a video along with the post, Gandhi said students protesting on the streets of Delhi were demanding a fair and functional education system and should not be treated as criminals. "This country has a majority of young people. Prime Minister Modi is the most anti-youth Prime Minister India has ever had. The boys and girls who are walking the streets of Delhi are not criminals. They are demanding their rights. Their rights are to have an education system that respects them, that is fair and that is working. Tear-gassing students and lathi-charging students is not democratic. It's not India's way," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that the Centre had ignored concerns raised over the education system for years and accused the government of disrespecting the country's youth.

Opposition Protests Disrupt Parliament

His remarks came amid escalating protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and a stormy opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Congress-led Opposition members demanded discussions on the alleged examination irregularities and other issues, leading to repeated disruptions and adjournment of both Houses until Tuesday.

Police Action Against Protesters

The protests in the national capital also witnessed police action after demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police used a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters and maintained that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in the New Delhi district.

Police also denied claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained, calling the allegations "entirely false."

(ANI)