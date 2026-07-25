Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Shashi Tharoor welcomed the resignation as an acknowledgement of accountability but said it's just the beginning of reform, calling for institutional responsibility.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday welcomed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that "accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded." Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Shashi Tharoor also slammed the Centre against police action on protesters. He also said that "accountability does not end with a resignation" and called for transparent reforms and institutional responsibility in the education sector.

Tharoor Calls for Deeper Reforms

He posted on X, "The resignation of the Education Minister is an acknowledgement that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded. It comes after weeks of determined, peaceful voices raised by students, parents and citizens across the country who refused to be ignored."

"It also comes after far too many young Indians faced unnecessary police brutality and force for exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest. That should concern every citizen, regardless of political affiliation. But accountability does not end with a resignation. The deeper failures that brought us here must now be addressed through transparent reforms, institutional responsibility and a commitment to ensuring that no young Indian's future is jeopardised again. The students who marched, spoke out and peacefully persisted deserve to know that this is the beginning of reform, not the end of the story," the post read.

Pradhan's Resignation Statement

Submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion." He highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Government's Response to Exam Irregularities

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

The Sambalpur MP emphasised that the government's priority was to ensure that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination process. "During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.

Protests and Activist Reactions

Pradhan's resignation came after a month-long agitation at Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat for a 26-day-long hunger strike as the NEET-UG exam was leaked in May. The re-examination was held on June 21. The momentum peaked on July 20 with CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, in his first reaction, said, "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned."

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," he added.

(ANI)