The government is likely to call a meeting of floor leaders to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, asking the Opposition to not set preconditions. This comes amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The government is likely to call a meeting of floor leaders soon regarding holding a discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue amid ongoing youth protests in the national capital.

According to sources, the government is reaching out to the floor leaders regarding the discussion and has said that the Opposition should hold the discussion but without putting forth any conditions such as resignations.

Earlier today, while speaking on his meeting with the CJP leaders, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the CJP can meet him either at his official residence or in his office. "Yes, we are ready to talk with CJP," he said.

This comes amid the ongoing youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide.

PM Modi announces fast-track courts

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

This was PM Modi's first reaction to the ongoing protests. The PM's assurance comes amidst widespread protests in Delhi and other cities, including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation.

Resignation demand 'non-negotiable': CJP

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Sourav Das termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met. "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion," he said. (ANI)