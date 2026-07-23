AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal praised the youth for their courage during the NEET protest, saying their resistance against police action 'awakened the whole country'. He questioned the Centre's security buildup and a PIL has been filed seeking an NIA probe.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday praised the youth for their courage during the ongoing protest over the NEET exam paper leak, saying their resistance against police action had "awakened the whole country".

He shared a video and lauded the youth for facing police action, including the use of batons and tear gas shells, during the protest.

'You Have Awakened the Whole Country': Kejriwal

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "First of all, I salute Gen Z; I salute the youth of my country. The way you have faced the police, the sticks, the tear gas balls in this cockroach movement, this is not a small thing. The country was asleep. People were asleep. People were scared. The Modi government had scared people. Look at these three videos. In one video, a girl is standing in front of a police van, which is taking her friends to jail. She doesn't let the police van run."

"In the second video, a boy is being beaten by the police. Instead of running away, the boy tells the police to beat him more. And in the third case, a child opens the police van and all the children run away from the van. The courage and strength with which you have faced the police and their atrocities, you have awakened the whole country," he further said.

Centre Questioned Over Security Buildup

Further, Kejriwal questioned the Centre over heightened security arrangements in Connaught Place, asking whether the Modi government would "once again brutally attack its own children" at Jantar Mantar.

"Orders to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 PM this evening. Intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the Modi government once again brutally attack its own children at Jantar Mantar today?" Kejriwal said in another post on X.

PIL Seeks NIA Probe into Protest Violence

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The plea seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

According to the petition, protests over the alleged NEET paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. (ANI)