Fourteen accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case pleaded not guilty at a Delhi court. The trial, involving charges of conspiracy, corruption, and copyright infringement, is scheduled to commence daily starting November 25.

NEET-UG 2026 Leak Case: All 14 Accused Plead Not Guilty in Court

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): All 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case on Saturday pleaded not guilty to the charges framed against them by a special fast-track court in Delhi, setting the stage for the commencement of trial on November 25. The accused, who were brought to the courtroom from judicial custody in compliance with the court’s directions, denied the charges and opted to face trial.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against all 14 accused under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. After framing the charges, the court recorded the pleas of the accused, all of whom claimed trial by pleading not guilty. The court directed that the recording of prosecution evidence commence on November 25 and that the trial proceed on a day-to-day basis to ensure its expeditious conclusion.

The development comes a day after the court directed that all the accused be produced before it for formal framing of charges. In its earlier order, the court observed that the accused had, in one way or another, shared or distributed confidential examination material on a large scale, resulting in its circulation across the country well before the scheduled examination. The court said the alleged dissemination of confidential material led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, causing an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees to the public exchequer and financial as well as mental distress to lakhs of aspirants.

The judge further observed that the question paper sets entrusted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to the accused for translation, back-translation and proofreading constituted the agency’s copyright-protected intellectual property. The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, with approximately 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak and subsequently held a fresh examination on June 21. The CBI registered the case on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry.

The agency made its first arrests on May 13, and the investigation subsequently extended to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. The agency filed its main chargesheet on July 28 against 13 accused, including three subject experts associated with the NTA, two persons linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. A supplementary chargesheet was subsequently filed against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, on October 14. The CBI has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to substantiate its allegations against the accused. The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, besides offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. No government official or NTA office-bearer has been named as an accused in the chargesheets filed by the CBI. The agency’s case centres on the alleged involvement of subject experts and a network of private individuals in the paper leak conspiracy. The allegations against the accused will now be examined during the trial. (ANI)