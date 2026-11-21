Over 24,000 Gayatri Pariwar members have gathered in Haridwar for two-day birth centenary celebrations. The event focuses on awakening religious institutions, promoting social harmony, and advancing spiritual values and a drug-free society.

Haridwar Hosts Gayatri Pariwar Members for Birth Centenary Jubilee

More than 24,000 Gayatri Pariwar members from India and 40 countries are expected to attend the birth centenary celebrations at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said Chinmay Pandya, leader of the celebrations and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, during a press conference held on the campus.

Pandya said that active and dedicated volunteers from more than 5,590 Gayatri Pariwar centres across the country will also be associated with the event. He informed that a series of five days of programmes has been planned as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the centenary of the Akhand Deep.

A three-day event has already been held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, while the two-day celebrations are scheduled for November 21 and 22 in Haridwar. Explaining the focus of the two phases, Pandya said the primary objective of the Delhi event was to awaken the political establishment associated with governance, policymaking and social leadership, whereas the Haridwar celebrations will be dedicated to the awakening of religious institutions.

He remarked that the awakening of both political and religious institutions is essential for building an ideal and balanced society. While political institutions provide society with structure and direction, religious institutions enrich it with morality, sensitivity, values and spiritual consciousness, he noted.

Pandya further stated that the awakening of divinity in human beings and the descent of heaven on Earth is the fundamental objective of the birth centenary celebrations. He said that promoting social harmony, a drug-free India, a society rooted in values and the awakening of youth power are among the major objectives of the celebrations. Special efforts will also be made to involve the youth of Haridwar in the de-addiction campaign.

The two-day celebrations will include flag hoisting, a procession, a gathering of saints and discussion sessions on various social issues. The gathering of saints will see the participation of prominent spiritual leaders, including yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Rajrajeshwarashram and Swami Chidanand Muni.

The leader of the birth centenary celebrations said that several distinguished guests, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, will attend various sessions. A special postage stamp in honour of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma is also proposed to be released during the celebrations.