Jai Ram Thakur urges officials to consider Himachal Pradesh's unique terrain in the upcoming delimitation process. He also launched a sharp attack against the Sukhu government, citing corruption and irregular land dealings across the state.

Jai Ram Thakur Calls for Balanced Approach in Delimitation Exercise

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Himachal Pradesh’s geographical conditions, relatively small population and difficult terrain must be taken into consideration in the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that the state’s unique circumstances should not be overlooked while determining electoral representation. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said it would be premature to draw conclusions before the proposed Bill is brought before Parliament. He said population is generally the primary criterion for delimitation, but geographical challenges and the situation of remote areas such as Lahaul-Spiti also need to be considered. Referring to earlier delimitation exercises, he said the criteria and their implications should be examined once the proposed legislation and the commission’s process become clear.

Earlier, Thakur launched a sharp attack on the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing it of corruption and putting Himachal Pradesh’s assets up for sale. He raised questions over land transactions under Section 118, the proposed transfer of around 3,000 kanals of Agriculture University land and the handling of tourism properties, including Peterhoff, Him Niketan and Wildflower Hall. He also alleged irregularities in the Rs 142-crore smart classroom project and accused the government of favouring selected individuals in land allotments and tender processes. Thakur further questioned the government’s handling of the Medical Devices Park project, alleging that Himachal Pradesh had returned Rs 30 crore out of the Rs 100 crore central assistance, and claimed that opposition constituencies were being deprived of development funds. He described the alleged corruption as institutionalised and said the BJP would present evidence to substantiate its charges against the state government.

The Delimitation Bill aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850. The ruling party alliance NDA, led by the BJP, says delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and to implement 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. The opposition INDIA bloc, led by Congress, demands immediate 33% women's reservation in the current 543-member Lok Sabha and opposes linking it to delimitation.