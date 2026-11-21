Gujarat leads India in the HPV vaccination drive, immunizing 7.75 lakh girls. Nationally, the campaign has surpassed 1 crore doses in under nine months, marking a major milestone in cervical cancer prevention efforts across the country.

Gujarat Leads India in HPV Vaccination Campaign

Gandinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Gujarat has secured the first position in the country for administering the HPV vaccine, State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said, describing the vaccine as an "amrit kavach" (protective shield), to 7.75 lakh adolescent girls so far. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has commended and congratulated the state on the implementation strategy of its HPV vaccination campaign, Pansheriya added.

India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months of its launch. The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer and reflects the growing reach of preventive healthcare services across the country, a press release stated.

Union Minister JP Nadda noted that the achievement came in less than nine months since the nationwide campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28. In a post on X, Nadda congratulated Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar for achieving 100 per cent coverage, while noting that 12 states have surpassed the 80 per cent mark. "In less than nine months since its launch by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the National HPV Vaccination Campaign has achieved this historic milestone in protecting India’s daughters against cervical cancer," he said.

He added, "Congratulations to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for achieving 100% coverage, with 12 States surpassing 80%."

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026, the nationwide campaign provides free, safe and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, to 14-year-old girls at Government health facilities. The initiative represents a major advancement in India's preventive healthcare approach, with a focus on safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations of women. According to the release, the campaign has achieved nearly 87 per cent cumulative coverage against the identified annual target cohort of approximately 1.2 crore girls, based on the Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 population estimates. Reaching the 1 crore-dose milestone within nine months underscores the scale and momentum of the initiative, supported by coordinated efforts of States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, teachers, parents and local communities.