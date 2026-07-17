IndiGo will shift all its flight operations to the new Terminal 2 (T2) at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) from 12:01 AM on July 20. All arrivals and departures will now be handled from the new terminal.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) announced that IndiGo will transition all its flight operations to the T2 (New Terminal) with effect from 12:01 AM on July 20, a release stated.

As per the release, with this transition, all IndiGo arrivals and departures at Guwahati Airport will be operated from Terminal 2, offering passengers a modern, seamless and enhanced travel experience.

New Terminal Design and Amenities

The New Integrated Terminal has been designed to provide world-class passenger amenities, improved operational efficiency and greater comfort while catering to the growing air travel demand in the region.

Inspired by Assam's rich cultural heritage, the New Terminal features a distinctive bamboo-themed architectural design that reflects the region's identity while incorporating contemporary infrastructure and sustainable design principles.

The terminal has also earned international recognition for its design excellence, reinforcing its position as one of India's most modern airport terminals and setting a new benchmark for passenger experience in the Northeast, the media release noted.

Passenger Advisory

The release said that the passengers travelling on IndiGo flights from July 20 onwards are advised to report directly to Terminal 2 for check-in, security screening and boarding. The airport has put in place comprehensive passenger facilitation measures, including clear wayfinding signage, passenger information displays and on-ground assistance to ensure a smooth transition.

The migration of IndiGo operations marks another significant milestone in the phased operationalisation of the New Terminal and reinforces Guwahati Airport's commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering a superior passenger experience as the gateway to Northeast India.

Passengers are advised to check their flight details with IndiGo before commencing their journey and to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure. (ANI)