NEET UG 2026 has reportedly been cancelled after a Rajasthan paper leak controversy. The NTA and central agencies are investigating the case, while a fresh exam date is expected soon.

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled NTA Latest Updates: The huge controversy around the country's biggest medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2026, has taken a major turn. The central government has decided to cancel the exam after allegations of a paper leak surfaced in Rajasthan. The exam, which was held on May 3, 2026, will now be conducted again on a fresh date. This decision will affect over 22 lakh students across India. The government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) said this step was necessary to maintain students' faith in the national examination system. Check out the NTA's latest official notice below.

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: How the Case Unfolded in Rajasthan

The whole mess started in Sikar, Rajasthan. Investigating agencies found some handwritten questions that were then matched with the actual question paper. The initial probe revealed a shocking detail: about 140 questions and their options were in the exact same order as the real paper. This was the turning point that made the whole situation serious. When the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG) dug deeper with technical and documentary evidence, the suspicion that the paper was out before the exam grew stronger.

Also read: Why Was NEET UG 2026 Cancelled And When Will The Re-Exam Be Held?

As the paper leak allegations grew louder, the National Testing Agency (NTA) handed over the case to central investigation agencies on May 8. Following this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also began its own probe into the alleged leak. The NTA has urged students, parents, and everyone involved to wait for official information and not fall for any rumours.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: A New Challenge for 22 Lakh Students

NEET UG is the main gateway for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses in colleges across the country. This year, more than 22 lakh students took the exam. The news of a re-exam has created both stress and confusion among students. However, many students and parents feel that if a paper leak is confirmed, a re-exam is a necessary step to ensure a fair test.

NEET UG 2026 New Exam Date: Update Coming Soon

As of now, the NTA has not announced a revised exam date. It is expected that a new date will be released after reviewing the reports from the investigation agencies and beefing up security measures. The agency is now preparing to implement extra protocols to make the examination process more secure and prevent such incidents from happening again.

NEET UG 2026 Details Re-Exam Update

Application Fee - No additional fee will be charged; the previously paid fee will remain valid or be adjusted

Registration Process - Existing application forms and allotted exam centres will continue to remain valid

Syllabus - The syllabus will stay the same as the original NEET UG 2026 pattern

Exam Format - The overall exam structure will remain unchanged, though stricter security measures are likely

Admit Card - Previously issued admit cards will not be accepted; fresh admit cards will be released. However, students are advised to keep their old admit cards safe.

What NEET UG 2026 Students Should Do Now