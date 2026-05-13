Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP govt over the NEET-UG exam, alleging it is a 'partner in the theft' of the youth's future. He claimed the BJP rewards officials who 'toy with the futures of millions of hardworking students' by promoting them.

Rahul Gandhi's Attack on BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the BJP-led government over the NEET-UG exam cancellation and alleged that "BJP is a partner in the theft" of the future of youth.

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In a post on X, he urged people to find out the name of the National Testing Agency DG "during the NEET 2024 scam" and claimed that BJP "rewards those who toy with the futures of millions of hardworking students".

"I want to bring a serious matter to the attention of the country's youth. Do one thing--search it yourself on Google: Who was the DG of NTA during the horrific NEET 2024 scam, and where has the Modi government seated him today?" See that? Get it now?" Gandhi said. देश के युवाओं के सामने एक गंभीर बात रखना चाहता हूँ। एक काम कीजिए - खुद Google कीजिए: “NEET 2024 की भयंकर चोरी के दौरान NTA का DG कौन था, और मोदी सरकार ने उसे आज कहां बैठाया है?” देखा? समझ आया? BJP इसी तरह आप जैसे लाखों मेहनती विद्यार्थियों के भविष्य से खिलवाड़ करने वालों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2026

"The BJP rewards those who toy with the futures of millions of hardworking students like you in this very way--it protects them, and on top of that, promotes them to higher positions. It's clear--Modiji and the BJP are themselves partners in the theft of your future. The only rule in the market where your hard work and dreams are being auctioned off is this: the bigger the theft, the bigger the reward," he added.

Government Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

His remarks came after the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns over the integrity of the process. The government also announced that the exam will be re-conducted on a later date and has handed the case into alleged paper leak over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe. (ANI)