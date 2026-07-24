Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of stalling discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak. The government says it's ready for debate, but Congress demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation first.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday slammed the Opposition parties amid recurring adjournments in both Houses of Parliament over a deadlock on discussing the NEET-UG paper leak. Rijiju told reporters that the Centre has called for the debate on the NEET paper leak and related matters to begin immediately, while claiming that Congress was "not interested" in discussion. Congress has demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and debate under Rule 267, adjourning the business of the Upper House, as conditions for discussion. The Union Minister said, "For five days, we were unable to discuss the NEET paper leak. So, we appealed today as well. Our minister will brief us on the important cabinet decision. Rahul Gandhi was in the House today, so we asked that the debate begin immediately. Now, the Congress party has shown that it's not interested in debate. Those who were protesting, and Sonam Wangchuk, the most prominent figure among the protesters, also broke his hunger strike and said that the discussion should take place now. I don't think there's any benefit in politicising this. We should focus on how to take concrete steps and the future of the students."

Govt Amends Anti-Paper Leak Bill

According to sources, the Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the anti-paper leak bill, which is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passing in Parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Thursday night after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

BJP Urges Opposition to End Disruptions

Kiren Rijiju further again requested the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to accept the call for discussion, to avoid disruptions in Parliament. "A very strong system is in place for the future of the student; this has to be our priority. By disrupting the parliamentary proceedings and House, it will not yield any result. I would like to request one again to Rahul Gandhi and all the opposition members that better sense prevail and you cannot definitely create trouble in the parliament to prevent discussion. Twisting the time of all the members, you all know very well, it is critical to let the parliament function," he said.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also slammed the opposition leaders, and said, "The opposition, especially the Congress, never wants the House to function and any constructive discussion to take place in the House. They want the House to be disrupted, public money to be wasted, public time to be wasted. The opposition wants to spread anarchy in the country."

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back, Demands Minister's Resignation

However, Rahul Gandhi has maintained that the Opposition was ready to discuss the paper leak issue in Parliament but demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan be removed before any dialogue.

Gandhi alleged that Kiren Rijiju had invited MPs to discuss the matter, but said he was not allowed to respond when he tried to speak. "Just now, Minister Rijiju made a statement that he wants to tell our MPs that there should be a discussion. Normal protocol says that if someone mentions someone else's name, they are responded to. When I wanted to respond, my mic was taken away. I wasn't given the opportunity," said Gandhi.

Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till July 27, Monday. (ANI)