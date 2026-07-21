Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar condemned the detention of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during a protest over the NEET-UG paper leak. He said the fight for student justice will continue, while other opposition leaders also slammed the police action.

'Protest Will Continue Till Justice Is Given': DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday condemned the detention of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak. Shivakumar said that the protest will continue till the students get justice.

The Karnataka CM told ANI, "It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (were detained). We are all fighting for the cause of the students of this country. We want justice. We want this to be discussed in the Parliament. More than 100 MPs are here. No one is afraid of being arrested. This movement will continue till justice is given."

'Symbol of Opposition Unity'

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also condemned the police action against Congress leaders. After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule joined the protest, Pappu Yadav described it as a symbol of unity among opposition ranks.

"What other option do they (government) have besides lathis and bullets? They lack the courage to hear the truth. After all, what else will they do? When lathis are being used against students across the country, who will stand up for their voice? Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for farmers' issues for 10 years, and the opposition stands united. Today, Akhilesh, Priyanka, Pawar, everyone is united. In this situation, if you beat up children who are protesting democratically, then Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition will certainly speak up. And today you have unleashed such extreme oppression," the independent MP said.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During Protest

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

While being detained by the Delhi Police, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

Police attempted to forcibly remove Rahul Gandhi from the site and were seen carrying him to the bus. Several Congress leaders, including K Suresh and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, were also detained as police dispersed the demonstrators, who had marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg after alleging police brutality against students protesting over the paper leak a day earlier.

Government Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Backing Off From Word

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, alleged that Rahul Gandhi backed off from his word and continued to protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, despite the government's assurance to hold a parliamentary discussion on the NEET-UG examination. (ANI)