Thenhi village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari has become the first in the district to get a community solar plant under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The 142 kW plant provides free electricity to over 70 families, making it a model for rural energy.

With the installation of a community solar plant, Thenhi village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district took an important step toward becoming the symbol of energy self-reliance and clean energy in rural areas. Under the Prime Minister's ambitious 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', Thenhi has become the first village in the district where a community solar plant has been installed.

As per the information received, a community solar plant with a capacity of 142 kW has been installed in the village under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'. Through this initiative, as many as 71 families in the village are benefiting from solar power at no cost and also get relief from electricity bills.

Thenhi Model to be Replicated

According to the administration, following the success of the Thenhi model, similar community solar plants will be installed in several other villages of the Nagri block. This initiative is considered an important step toward energy self-reliance and the promotion of clean energy in rural areas.

Officials Hail Clean Energy Initiative

The district's first community solar plant has been set up at Thenhi village under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', said Additional Collector Indra Naveen Singh, adding that the 142 kW capacity solar plant installed here will provide free electricity to approximately 72 families in the village.

"A community solar plant has been installed at the village Thenhi under Udanti Sitanadi. The initiative will ensure free power supply to around 72 families in the village. Taking a lead in the green energy revolution, Thenhi has initiated an important step to become the first village of Dhamtari in terms of energy self-reliance and for promotion of clean energy," said Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra. Adopting this village as a model, a similar setup will be installed in 25 other villages of Dhamtari, he added. (ANI)