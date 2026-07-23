Opposition MPs moved notices in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. CPI's Sandosh Kumar P sought Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, while Congress's Syed Naseer Hussain raised student distress.

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday moved separate notices under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of business to discuss the "systemic crisis" in India's examination system and the alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026. CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P and Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted notices to the Secretary-General of the Upper House, calling for an immediate discussion and demanding accountability from the Union government.

Demand for Education Minister's Resignation

In his notice, MP Sandosh Kumar P called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing a "complete breakdown" in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). "The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, must explain these repeated failures before Parliament and accept responsibility for the collapse of the examination system. In the interests of constitutional accountability and public confidence, his continuance in office has become untenable, and the House should call upon him to resign," Kumar's notice read.

He further highlighted that the nationwide student protests reflect a "growing loss of confidence among the youth in the fairness of the examination process."

Concerns Over Systemic Failures and Student Distress

Similarly, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moved a notice calling for an immediate discussion on the "systemic crisis" and the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, which has affected over 22 lakh candidates following allegations of a large-scale paper-leak network.

Hussain's notice pointed to the "recurrence of at least 65 recruitment examination paper leaks" and raised concerns over the "severe academic, financial, and psychological distress" caused to students, mentioning at least 93 reported NEET-linked student suicides over the past five years. The Congress leader also flagged the "reported use of excessive force by police against students and parents peacefully protesting for accountability," including instances of lathi-charge and the use of water cannons.

Both notices underlined an "urgent need for comprehensive reforms to restore public confidence in India's examination, evaluation, and recruitment systems," stating that the matter concerns the future of millions of students and the integrity of the country's education system.