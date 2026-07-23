Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha for a debate on the 'ongoing crisis' in India's exam system and police action against students, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the issue.

Congress Moves Adjournment Motion Over Exam Crisis

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. He called for a suspension of regular business to debate the "severe and ongoing crisis" in India's examination system and address the recent police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The notice alleges that as many as 152 instances of question paper leaks have affected major competitive examinations, including NEET, in which he claimed that almost 12 students have died by suicide after "losing hope in the system".

Calls for Accountability from Education Minister

Venugopal claimed that "not a single meaningful arrest or criminal action has been taken against the responsible individuals, coaching syndicates, or officials" and also said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues to hold his office after "failing Indian students". "Despite presiding over an examination system that has repeatedly failed India's students, the Hon'ble Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, continues to hold office without any accountability being fixed, in gross violation of the basic principle of ministerial responsibility," the notice said.

Alleges Brutality Against Protesting Students

The motion draws a direct link between the paper leak crisis and the events of July 20 in the CJP parliament march in the national capital. "...Peacefully protesting students and youth demanding accountability were met with unprovoked brutality, lathi charges, tear gas and suppression by the Delhi Police."

Motion's Key Demands

Venugopal has urged that the House be adjourned to demand that Pradhan make a suo motu statement explaining the alleged 152 paper leak incidents and the "absence of arrests", and that he be held accountable on the floor of the House for the deaths of students.

The notice sets out three demands, including that the Minister must take moral and constitutional responsibility and tender his resignation. The Government must discuss the NEET and CBSE issue, examination-related suicides, and the crisis in the education sector. Withdrawal of all cases against the students and youth who were peacefully protesting on July 20.

The notice also said that when Members of Parliament from the Congress and other Opposition parties staged a peaceful protest in response, which was "met with police brutality, wherein the Leader of Opposition and other members were mercilessly attacked by the Delhi Police and dragged across the tarred road."

Ongoing Parliament Standoff

The notice comes amid a standoff in parliament between the Centre and the Opposition, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having witnessed repeated adjournments this week as the INDIA bloc presses for Pradhan's resignation and a full discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak. The government has maintained it is ready for debate, and the Opposition should not attach new conditions, while Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has insisted Pradhan must resign before a fair discussion can take place. (ANI)