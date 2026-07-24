Heavy rains in Kashmir have raised the Jhelum's water level. Gates of the Baglihar Dam were opened, increasing the Chenab's flow. Authorities have issued advisories for residents in low-lying areas but have urged people not to panic.

Jhelum River Water Level Rises

Continuous rainfall across Kashmir has led to a rise in the water level of the Jhelum River, while multiple gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have been opened to regulate the increased inflow following heavy rains.

According to local residents, incessant rainfall since July 23 has caused the water level of the Jhelum River to rise by nearly one foot. Authorities have urged people living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories issued by the administration.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ejaz expressed hope that the weather conditions would improve in the coming days. Referring to the rising water level in the Jhelum, he said the increase had been gradual and there was no immediate cause for concern unless the region witnessed heavy rainfall.

"As for the situation, I believe that God willing, it will improve. By the grace of God, things will get better. There's a forecast of sunshine, God willing. Our hope from Almighty God is for things to improve. The water is rising, but I don't think it will be too much, given the current pattern of the rain. If it rains heavily, then there are chances of some issues," he said.

Dr Ejaz also appealed to people not to panic and advised residents, particularly those living close to the Jhelum River, to remain in touch with the authorities and strictly follow official advisories.

"Their best precaution is to stay in touch with the government and pay close attention to any advisories issued. They should follow the instructions provided and not panic. Don't panic over everything," he added.

A local resident, Iqbal Ahmad, while speaking to ANI, said the water level in the Jhelum had increased by around one foot since the previous evening but maintained that there was no need for panic as the administration was monitoring the situation.

"Water levels are rising, and the rain has started again. Since yesterday evening, the water level has risen by about one foot. But there is no need to panic as such. The government is making every effort," he said.

Meanwhile, the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge was enveloped in dense fog as intermittent rainfall continued across the region, reducing visibility in parts of the valley.

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened on Chenab River

In Ramban district, multiple gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam were opened after heavy rainfall led to a sharp increase in water inflow from the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

The district administration said the gates were opened to regulate the rising water level in the reservoir.

The release of water has significantly increased the flow of the Chenab River downstream.

Authorities have advised the general public, especially residents living along the banks of the Chenab River and in low-lying areas, to exercise utmost caution in view of the increased discharge.

People have been urged to avoid venturing near the swollen river, refrain from crossing water channels and strictly adhere to all advisories and safety instructions issued by the district administration and other concerned authorities.

The administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and appealed to residents to remain alert, avoid rumours and cooperate with the authorities to ensure public safety. (ANI)