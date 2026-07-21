Arvind Kejriwal visited RML Hospital to meet students injured during the NEET-UG protest. He termed the Centre's action a "barbaric attack" and said AAP would seek information from the police about illegally detained students and FIRs.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Tuesday to meet injured student protestors during the CJP's Parliament March on the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Adressing reporters, Kejriwal accused the Centre of unleashing a "barbaric attack" on student protestors, which left many injured. He highlighted that many have been discharged while one girl remains, and he met with her family and prayed for her safety.

"In the barbaric attack carried out by the Modi government on unarmed children, many children were injured, and many policemen were also injured. Many of those children were brought to RML (Hospital). I came here today to meet all those injured people. We have been informed that except for one girl, everyone else has been discharged," he said.

Levelling further allegations, he said that many students are illegally detained by police, outlining the party's next step. "After this, we will go to Parliament Street PS to find out how many FIRs have been registered and how many students have been detained illegally," he said. He was accompanied by his party leader, including MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi.

Kejriwal demands transparency from police

Following the visit, Kejriwal took to X to share that AAP leaders have reached the Parliament Police complex and are waiting for a meeting for Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He said that police should make the information about FIRs public and assured parents about the safety of their children.

"..We are currently sitting outside their room, waiting to meet the DCP. We are awaiting them. The police should make the following information public - - The complete list of all FIRs filed related to yesterday's protest - The list of those children who have been arrested without an FIR. Which jail they are in. There is no need for any child or their parents to worry. You are ours. We won't let anything happen to you," he said.

The visit follows Kejriwal's sharp criticism of the government a day earlier, when he described the Centre's approach as "extremely arrogant" for action against what he called protesters.

Opposition anger grows over protest handling

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also said that "students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future" and demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament's Monsoon Session on the alleged brutality against students and the NEET examination paper leak crisis in a post on X.

Meanwhile, AAP MPs staged a protest outside Makar Dwar in Parliament today over the NEET-UG paper leak issue, joining a wider wave of opposition anger over the government's handling of the protest.

Details of the CJP-led march

The developments come a day after a march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, left more than 118 police personnel injured and more than 60 protesters reported hurt, according to Delhi Police.

CJP spokespersons had earlier met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, pressing three demands: Pradhan's resignation, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom the CJP says have died, and the immediate release of Wangchuk, who remains admitted at Safdarjung Hospital after being taken from the protest site. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has vowed to continue the protest, accusing police of violence agaisnt the protestors. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)