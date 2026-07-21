Results for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Spark Tuesday draw on July 21, 2026, are now official. The weekly lottery offered a grand prize of Rs 1 crore and numerous other prizes across different categories. Winners are instructed to verify their ticket numbers with official sources.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday weekly lottery results for July 21, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 65C 23608 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 65C 23608

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 23608 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 24723, 30015, 39574, 43683, 60922, 74454, 78287, 83092, 99004, 99143

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1472, 3172, 3255, 3796, 4855, 4938, 5436, 5822, 5930, 6953

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0907, 2348, 3028, 3123, 4715, 5661, 5874, 8840, 9208, 9362

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0049, 0236, 0425, 0488, 0492, 0593, 0628, 0792, 0887, 0996, 1137, 1263, 1358, 1370, 1412, 1576, 1588, 1722, 1756, 1804, 1848, 1889, 2049, 2222, 2354, 2405, 2446, 2450, 2552, 2582, 2647, 2787, 2788, 3058, 3112, 3167, 3174, 3251, 3252, 3426, 3465, 3551, 3591, 3890, 3934, 3969, 3978, 4035, 4106, 4217, 4257, 4282, 4356, 4466, 4505, 4506, 4519, 4604, 4639, 4806, 4868, 5047, 5266, 5393, 5395, 5532, 5552, 5693, 5947, 6122, 6448, 6494, 6538, 6541, 6572, 6654, 7037, 7259, 7687, 7697, 7766, 7784, 8031, 8058, 8147, 8214, 8310, 8509, 8557, 8713, 8880, 9009, 9238, 9268, 9296, 9599, 9766, 9838, 9866

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Tuesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 21, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.