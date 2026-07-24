CPI(M) leader MA Baby criticised PM Modi's handling of the NEET protest, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. He termed the PM's actions an 'olive branch' only after 'repressive policies' failed to stop the agitation.

CPI(M) Demands Pradhan's Resignation

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the ongoing student protests against the NEET paper leak, saying that the PM should first ask Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign or remove him from the Cabinet. He alleged that the government's response came after it realised that "repressive policies" would not suppress the ongoing student and youth agitation.

"What Narendra Modi should do is first of all ask Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. If he refuses to resign, then the Prime Minister should remove him from ministership. That is the key demand of the student-youth agitation. Without that, whatever negotiations Narendra Modi claims to initiate will not be fruitful," Baby said.

He also questioned the Prime Minister's silence over the protests and alleged that the police action against protesting students in Delhi could not have taken place without the knowledge of the top leadership. "First of all, why has he been silent all these days? I don't think the cruel repression that the Delhi police under Amit Shah and Narendra Modi was without the knowledge of the Prime Minister. I am hundred per cent sure that Amit Shah might have consulted Narendra Modi before unleashing this cruel repression on hapless boys and girls," he said.

Baby said the Prime Minister's recent announcement on stricter action against paper leaks was a "so-called olive branch" extended after the government realised that the student movement would continue. "So, the so-called olive branch that Narendra Modi is extending now is only a result of his realisation that his repressive policies would not suppress the students and youth agitation. It would move forward," he said.

On social activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike, Baby said the decision followed assurances from the government on some of the protesters' demands, including compensation for families of students who died by suicide, assurance that cases would not be filed against protesting students except in alleged violent instances, and a discussion in Parliament. "Yeah, Sonam Wangchuk joined the struggle at a later stage, extending solidarity. And some of his demands, though the key demand of the resignation of this Pradhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, even though that is not being met, other commitments by JP Nadda on behalf of the government that there would be compensation given to the families of students who committed suicide, assurance that there will not be any cases charged against the students who have been in struggle except for so-called violent instances and discussion on the floor of Parliament. So he ended his indefinite hunger strike," Baby said.

Baby also questioned the government's decision to replace Education Secretary Vineet Joshi amid the controversy and said political responsibility should rest with ministers rather than officials. "They are all mere employees of ministers. How do they want to sacrifice the employees who carried out their instructions? Political responsibility means ministers' responsibility," he said.

BJP Defends Govt Action, Urges Students to End Protest

Meanwhile, BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to all the legitimate demands of students and urged them to end their protests and focus on their future. "Look, yesterday the Prime Minister in the morning talked about fast-track courts. Yesterday at night he issued a video. 100% of the demands of students--legitimate students--that their justice must be served has been agreed to by the honourable Prime Minister," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He said those responsible for paper leaks would face investigation and prosecution. "Now there is nothing that remains. Those who are guilty of leaking those papers will be investigated, prosecuted, and sent to jail. That is the assurance of our Prime Minister. They will be sent to jail," he said.

Chandrasekhar appealed to students to return home and focus on their future. "Now students should go home, wait for these things to happen, and look forward to a better future, work hard, and build 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

'Congress Big on Drama'

On Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gandhi Smriti on Thursday amid the protests, Chandrasekhar said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are big on drama, big on theatrics, and as you can see here, when there are children that are fighting for their rights, the Congress party will not do anything."

Criticism Over Kerala Protests

On the ongoing protest by LP School teachers outside the Kerala Secretariat, Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress-led state government of failing to address the concerns of unemployed youth and questioned its handling of the state's finances. "This is the ridiculousness and hypocrisy of the Congress Party that a Chief Minister of a state that has the highest unemployment in the country will go there (Delhi) and talk about unemployment and education of children where his own children are sitting on strike here. They're eating mud here. They want what is their right. They have to be given jobs. They have passed an exam. But instead of doing that, the CM in the last two and a half months has taken an additional debt of Rs 10,000 crores. Where has that money gone? Has one job been created? Have any of these youngsters been given jobs? These are questions that he should answer," Chandrasekhar said.

He said the BJP would continue to raise the issue of youth employment and education. "The BJP will stand by every youngster's right to good education and good jobs. We will stand by them. We will raise their issue in the assembly. We will talk to the education minister and demand that their rights be fulfilled," he said.

The remarks come amid continuing protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in competitive examinations. Prime Minister Modi has also announced that the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. (ANI)