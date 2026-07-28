Congress MP Imran Masood backed the CJP's NEET protest, saying the Hindu-Muslim narrative won't work on Gen Z. Other opposition leaders criticized the BJP's handling of anti-cheating laws amid calls for a proper debate in Parliament.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday backed the protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET-UG paper leak and subsequent withdrawal of FIRs registered against student protestors in Assam and Bihar, declaring that the narrative of Hindu-Muslim division will no longer work in the country. Speaking to ANI, he further asserted that the new generation cannot be swayed by religious rhetoric.

"The atmosphere in the country has changed. The Hindu-Muslim narrative will not work anymore. You cannot sway this new generation, Gen Z, with Hindu-Muslim rhetoric..." said Masood. Masood's remarks came amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Opposition Questions BJP's Intentions

Meanwhile, other Congress leaders also criticised the BJP-led central government over its implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 law. Questioning the BJP's intentions behind the proposed amendment to the legislation, Congress leader Nana Patole emphasised that despite the enactment of strict punishments, the ruling party failed to implement the laws properly in the country.

"The bill certainly needs to be discussed. But my primary question is this: laws already exist in the country; provisions for a 10-year prison sentence were in place before and remain so today; there is nothing new about that. A bill was passed in 2024, and now they are bringing another one in 2026. The fundamental issue is that you failed to implement the laws you had already enacted. A widespread trend of paper leaks emerged in the country under the BJP government...we have now come to question their intentions," Patole told ANI.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji urged the ruling BJP government to conduct a proper discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and pay heed to the points raised by opposition parties regarding the law. "It is a matter of great happiness that the House will function today. We certainly want the House to run and for discussions to take place; I urge the ruling party to ensure a proper discussion and to listen to the opposition's views as well. They should not simply push bills through at their own whim, because the bills currently being introduced tend to escalate tensions in the country. The central government must make decisions thoughtfully; after all, this is a democracy, and people of all castes and religions have the right to live with dignity," said Maji.

Speaker Urges Constructive Debate

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to allow the House to function and build a consensus for taking up the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 at 2 pm, saying there had been an understanding among parties on the matter.

Addressing members during the morning sitting, Birla appealed for constructive debate and said Parliament should send a positive message to the country through dialogue. "Let the House function; let there be discussion and dialogue, and let everyone's views be expressed. Let a positive message go out to the entire country that discussion and dialogue take place in Parliament," the Speaker said. (ANI)