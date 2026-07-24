Himachal Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore criticised PM Modi's response to the NEET paper leak as 'too late' and failing to fix accountability. He demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and condemned police action on students.

Himachal Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday criticised the Centre's handling of the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response came too late and failed to address the concerns of students or fix accountability.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Rathore said the Prime Minister's late-night statement had created expectations that the government would announce concrete measures, including action against those responsible for examination irregularities. "When the Prime Minister posted that he would make an important announcement, we expected decisive action on the injustice faced by students. Instead, there were only general remarks and no announcement on fixing responsibility," Rathore said.

Demand for Minister's Resignation

He alleged that students protesting against the alleged paper leak were subjected to police action and questioned why no action had been taken against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "The Congress continues to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Those responsible for the examination irregularities must be held accountable," he said.

Rathore criticised the government's handling of student protests at Jantar Mantar and near the Prime Minister's residence, alleging that opposition leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained while supporting students. "In a democracy, the Opposition has the responsibility to raise the concerns of students and youth. Their voices should be heard instead of being suppressed," he said.

Youth 'Losing Faith' in Examination System

The Congress leader alleged that repeated examination paper leaks had undermined the confidence of young people seeking employment and higher education opportunities. "This is not merely an issue raised by the Opposition. It reflects the anger and frustration of students across the country who are losing faith in the examination system," Rathore said.

He also criticised the BJP for allegedly branding those questioning the government as anti-national and said such rhetoric was creating an atmosphere of division.

Broader Criticism of Central Government

Referring to other national issues, Rathore accused the Centre of failing to take responsibility on matters relating to internal security, foreign policy and employment, while alleging that Parliament was not being effectively used to discuss issues affecting the country's youth.

Appeal for Peaceful Protests

The Congress leader said the party fully supports students' demands but appealed to protesters to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful. "We appeal to students and youth to continue their movement peacefully. There may be attempts to provoke or infiltrate the protests, but they should maintain discipline and not allow the movement to be derailed," Rathore said.

He said Congress would continue to stand with students demanding a fair, transparent and credible examination system, while urging the Union government to restore public confidence by ensuring accountability and taking strict action against those responsible for examination irregularities.

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